Six policemen injured in clash over Ram Navami rally in Bengal

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) A massive clash broke out in West Bengal’s Raniganj around a Ram Navami rally on Monday, injuring at least six police personnel including a senior officer. While the RSS said one person was killed in the incident, police did not confirm it.

Activists of a saffron outfit allegedly clashed with police and hurled crude bombs at them after police tried to stop the clash in the West Burdwan district town.

“Six police personnel including the Deputy Police Commissioner were attacked by a mob near Raniganj. 16 people have been arrested so far in the incident. The situation is now under control,” Police Commissioner, Asansol-Durgapur, Laxmi Narayan Meena told IANS.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assansole-Durgapur Arindam Dutta Choudhury sustained multiple fractures in his arm after being hit by a bomb and has been admitted to the hospital. Five other police personnel were also injured in the attack, police said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) south Bengal General Secretary Jishu Basu claimed that the rally-goers were attacked first by a group of locals and said one person was killed in the clash. However, there was no police confirmation about the death.

“The raids are going on. There is no confirmed news about anyone’s death yet,” ADG, Law and Order Anuj Sharma told IANS.

Meanwhile, another clash ensued in Murshidabad district’s Kandi after a group of armed Ram Navami rallyists tried to enter the local police station.

Police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob resulting in injuries to at least 10 members of the Ram Navami Utsav Committee. However, no one was arrested so far in the incident.

