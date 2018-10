Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) Six people were shot, leaving three of them in critical condition, in Jacksonville in the US state of Florida, police said Sunday.

All six victims were adults, Xinhua news agency quoted deputies as saying.

Local reports said the incident took place blocks away from where Jacksonville Jaguars were playing against Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field, the Jaguars stadium.

