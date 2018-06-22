Six start-ups graduate from NetApp Excellerator programme

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) Data storage and management company NetApp on Thursday announced the graduation of its second cohort of six start-ups as part of the NetApp Excellerator programme.

The six start-ups — SigTuple, Nanobi, ArchSaber, Anlyz, Dataken and BlobCity — demonstrated their achievements and progress to venture capitalists, NetApp executives and prominent industry leaders.

The programme is designed to help enterprise start-ups achieve their full potential through mentorship with one of NetApp’s largest R&D teams.

“These six start-ups were carefully selected from over 450 applications. Our mentors and in-house technology experts took great care in creating custom programmes for each of them. Through their time with the NetApp Excellerator Programme, SigTuple, one of the participating start-ups received funding,” said Ajeya Motaganahalli, Senior Director and Leader of the NetApp Excellerator Programme.

“Anlyz and BlobCity initiated multiple proof-of-concept projects, and some big customer wins for a couple of other start-ups. By the end of the programme, each of them had fine-tuned their approach, products, target market and Cloud strategy,” Motaganahalli added.

Applications for the third cohort are open until August 5.

The company said that start-ups working in areas related to IOT, Cloud, big data and analytics, machine learning (ML), virtualisation, data security, storage, data management and other adjacent areas can apply.

–IANS

ksc/mag/bg