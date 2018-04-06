Six women vendors arrested in Goa

Panaji, April 7 (IANS) Six women vendors of clothes and trinkets have been arrested at Candolim beach in Goa, for obstructing and causing nuisance to foreign tourists relaxing on the beach, an official said.

“All of them were found near the foreign tourists and supposedly trying to sell some articles to the tourists,” Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters on Friday.

The arrested women are — Kasturi Rathod, 27, Savita Rathod, 38, Lalita Rathod, 36, Laxmi Lamani, 35, Shakuntala Chawan, 37, and Priyanka Rathod, 27. All are residents of Candolim village, 15 km from Panaji.

–IANS

