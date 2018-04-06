Sixth edition of Taj Car Rally to begin on Friday

Agra, April 8 (IANS) The Motor Sports Club of Agra in collaboration with the UP Tourism is organising the sixth edition of the Taj Car Rally 2018 from April 13.

The three day event is set to become a memorable one for 150 odd participants, when they race through dusty terrain of the Chambal ravines and the Rajasthan desert, along rivers and rocky stretches, testing nerves and navigational skills.

The district administration, Indian Oil and half-a-dozen other organisations, the race will be a three day event starting, Rajiv Gupta, President of Motor Sports Club of Agra, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Gupta said the participants will race from Agra via Baah, Bateshwar, through dreaded Chambal ravines of Dholpur, Bharatpur, Fatehpur Sikri before reaching the finish line.

Talking to IANS, veteran car racer, Harvijay Bahia, who has been a regular participant in major races since 1978, and is now in the “Extreme” group, said “Agra has now become the best motor sports destination in the country, having successfully organised a series of races of all varieties and segments.”

Agra tourism industry leaders said the motor sports have definitely created an interest and coming days should see a rise in footfalls.

