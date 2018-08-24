Sixth Pinkathon Delhi to be run on Sep 23

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The sixth edition of Pinkathon Delhi, India’s biggest women’s run will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 23, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The online registrations for the multi-category run were also announced open for all the four running categories – 3km, 5km, 10km run and for the 21km.

Aimed at encouraging and promoting fitness among women and create awareness for breast cancer, the Pinkathon, founded by actor Milind Soman expects the participation from more than 10,000 women in the multi-category run.

The conference was attended by eminent dignitaries like 102-year-old world champion Mann Kaur and former national women’s basketball team captain Divya Singh, among others.

Commenting on the event, Soman said: “We are very excited to bring Pinkathon Delhi 2018 to Delhi for the sixth time. We are confident that the city and its people will support us and help make this run a humungous success.”

“Pinkathon has carved a niche of being more than a marathon. While we conduct Pinkathon once a year in all the key cities, it is now being seen as the seed of change,” he added.

–IANS

tri/vm