Size should not be confused with fitness: Ihana Dhillon

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon says for an actor, size is important but it should not be confused with fitness.

The “Hate Story 4” actress said this here on Thursday while interacting with the media on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Ihana said she has been doing yoga since five years.

“I started doing yoga around five years ago and since then, it has been part of my routine,” she said.

Asked if being thin is a measure of one’s fitness, and whether it affected her as an actress, Ihana said: “Fitness and size both are different things. You cannot confuse size with fitness. For me, fitness is most important and being thin does not mean that you are fit.”

“Both yoga and gym workouts are important. I do both on alternate days,” she said.

Talking about her daily routine and how yoga has helped her since she adopted it, Ihana said: “My day starts with parsley and lemon water followed by some breathing exercise.”

“Yoga helped me in gaining flexibility, better focus and big relief in my lower back pain which I had developed with time.”

On the work front, Ihana is currently shooting for a Punjabi film.

Asked about her journey in Bollywood, she said: “I feel lucky I got my break in Bollywood with Hate story 4 as it’s already a hit franchise and T-Series is one of the biggest production house.”

“My journey is going great. Right now, I’m busy with my Punjabi movie shooting and also have the release of ‘Nastik’ this year. Besides, I’m going to start shooting for my next Bollywood movie in August.”

Ihana was last seen in “Hate Story 4”, directed by Vishal Pandya, co starring Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhatena and Karan Wahi.

