Skincare tips for sensitive skin

New Delhi, March 14 (IANSlife) Whether you are born with sensitive skin, or find your skin reacting to certain ingredients or environmental factors, sensitivity is a growing dermatological concern. Due to this, special care needs to be taken for such skin type.

This summer why not introduce an ultra-gentle sensitive range of skincare to your beauty routine?

Experts have identified 7 signs of skin sensitivity in the lines of dryness, dullness, roughness, tightness, redness, irritation, and dehydration. Look for mild, gentle, hypoallergenic, sulphate-free and fragrance-free products.

Avoid product overload, and try keeping it simple. Follow a fail-proof “cleanse, protect and prevent” ethos with a foaming micellar cleanser, day cream with SPF & hydrating night serum.

The range consists of the following three products that help soothe and intensely hydrate skin that is prone to sensitivity :

1. Look for cleansers with soothing elements like aloe vera, cucumber & rose extracts, gentle and hydrating enough to give soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits to the skin. Also, check if the product is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic that helps restore pH balance and is free from fragrance, paraben and sulphates.

2. Protect your skin with a light textured day cream with a minimum SPF 25 that gives intense hydration & moisturization to sensitive skin along with UVA & UVB protection. An added bonanza will be something helps remove tan, lightens skin and gives a soothing sensation. The star ingredients to look for are Geranium Robertianum extract, Polyglutamic Acid & allantoin to keep you covered all year round!

3. Save your best arsenal for the night time routine. It is that time of routine where you use the most potent products for maximum effects. Use a hypoallergenic night serum that delivers long lasting hydration to the skin making it brighter & moist, with other ingredients like rose extracts, hyaluronic acid, glycerin.

