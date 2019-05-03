SL arrests brother of one church suicide bomber

Colombo, May 9 (IANS) A brother of the suicide bomber who targeted St. Anthony’s Church during the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka last month has been arrested, authorities said on Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed a court that the suicide bomber’s brother was arrested from Kochchikade, the Daily Mirror reported.

The April 21 bombings at three churches, three luxury hotels and two other locations killed over 250 people and injured hundreds.

The CID said that two others linked to the bombings have also been arrested.

