Colombo, April 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene on Tuesday said that the Easter Sunday suicide bombings which killed 310 people were a response to the mass shooting at mosques in Christchurch in March.

Wijewardene told a special sitting of Parliament that investigations had shown that “this attack was carried out in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch” that left 50 people dead.

