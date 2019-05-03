SL lifts temporary ban on social media

Colombo, May 6 (IANS) Sri Lankan authorities on Monday lifted a temporary ban on social media platforms which was imposed following violence in Negombo, site of one of the Easter Sunday bombings.

Restrictions were imposed after fighting between Sinhalese and Muslims in Negombo, reports say.

The clash broke out over a personal dispute and later mobs stoned Muslim-owned shops and vandalized vehicles.

Authorities had also imposed a curfew following the incident and restricted access to the social media to stop the circulation of videos and images related to the Negombo incident.

The announcement of lifting of the ban was made by the Information Department, the Daily Mirror reported.

This is the second time social media access was restricted in the island nation following the April 21 attacks which killed over 250 and injured hundreds.

Meanwhile, state schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security.

–IANS

soni/mr