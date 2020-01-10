SL Prez appoints commission to probe political victimization

Colombo, Jan 11 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a commission to probe alleged political victimization that took place from 2015 to 2019 during the former administration of his predecessor Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, media reports said.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry has been tasked to look into political victimization which occurred between January 8, 2015 and November 16, 2019 when Sirisena and Wickremesinghe were in power, the Colombo Gazette said in a report.

It will look into the alleged political revenge on government officials, employees of state corporations, members of the armed forces and the police, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper

The Commission will be chaired retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne.

–IANS

ksk/