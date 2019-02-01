Slain CAPFs’ families felicitated

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The families of 17 slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel were felicitated on Saturday at the Border Security Force (BSF) Headquarters here under ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, an initiative of the Home Ministry.

Family members of 10 BSF personnel, four from Central Reserve Police Force, one from Assam Rifles and one from the Sashastra Seema Bal were felicitated and the martyrs commemorated by BSF Director General Rajni Kant Mishra.

‘Bharat Ke Veer’ is an interface provided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the citizens of India to directly contribute to the families of the martyrs.

Launched in April 2017, the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ portal contains the details of the martyrs of CAPFs who sacrificed their life in line of duty.

So far 205 martyrs of CAPFs have been listed on ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ since launch and an amount of Rs 45.32 crore have been received by the corpus and the families.

–IANS

rak-and/rs