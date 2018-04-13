Slathia my polling agent, but secular then: Azad

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Congress leader Ghulam Azad, responding to BJP’s allegation that Jammu Bar Association President B.S. Slathia, who tried to obstruct the filing of a charge-sheet in the Kathua rape, had been his polling agent, said this was true but he had since “turned communal”.

“When he (Slathia) was my agent, Lal Singh was also a Congress MP. As long as we were in power there was peace, communal harmony in the country.

“No religious lines were drawn. When Lal Singh was in Congress, he was a secular person, he (Slathia) was also a secular person,” said Azad.

“This is our charge against BJP that since (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has come to power, this BJP has come to power, they have divided the nation in the name of religion. Even secular people, like these two examples, have totally changed and turned communal,” he added.

