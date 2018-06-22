Slight tremors felt in Himachal

Shimla, June 26 (IANS) A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. It was the fourth in June, an official said. There were, however, no reports of any damage.

The earthquake, whose epicentre was again Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir, hit at 1.27 a.m., the meteorological office told IANS.

Earlier, the epicentres of the quakes were once in Shimla and thrice in Chamba regions. They occurred on June 14, 17 and 23.

–IANS

