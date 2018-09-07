Small plane crash in US kills 2

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) Two people have been killed in a small plane crash in the US state of Florida, officials said.

The accident happened before Sunday noon in Lake Worth, a coastal city in Florida. The police said the twin-engine Cessna C335 crashed at John Prince Park, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the aircraft departed from Key West, the southernmost point in the US, and was headed to Palm Beach county Park Airport less than two km from the crash site.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

