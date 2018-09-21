Smaller films need more marketing: Dinesh Vijan

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Celebrated film producer Dinesh Vijan who is riding high on the success of his latest film ‘Stree’ says a smaller budget film needs much more marketing for its theatrical release since the film has no star power to bring the audience to the theatre.

Vijan was present at a panel discussion of the Jagran Cinema Summit on Friday in Mumbai. He was asked if extensive marketing works in favour of a small budget film.

“I think smaller films need more marketing than a big budget film with stars. Otherwise, the film does not get a life to survive,” said the film producer.

“if you have faith in the content as a maker, come on the front foot and go out there on marketing to put out the film. Historically on holiday weekend whenever a small film came with a big one, the small film worked. That is why I believe that if one does not have the budget to market a small film, it is better to go on the digital platform directly where it finds its audience.”

Taking the reference of their earlier release, Vijan said, ‘Haider’ came with ‘Bang Bang’ and both films worked. ‘Hindi Medium’ came with ‘Half Girlfriend’ and the film worked. I feel if we work on content, the film will work.”

The panel was graced by film directors such as Nandita Das, Vikramaditya Motwane, actor Vivan Shah, producer Vijay Singh (Star Fox India) among others.

While Vijan emphasized marketing of small budget films, Nandita, whose film ‘Manto’ released on Friday, raised the question: “If my film released in 500 screens whereas a film like ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ is on 3,000 screens, am I not in an unfair situation? If the film is not made just for entertainment but also for engagement, then that gets killed already.”

“of course, there was a film like ‘Queen’ that opened small at the box office and had gone bigger. But there will be a hundred other films like that which will never reach the greater number of audiences.”

Vijan pointed out that music is one of the elements to run a promotion campaign for four weeks before the release of the film, but small budget content-driven films face a problem of not having any music.

While moderator Mayank asked Vikramaditya if in a film like ‘Trapped’ he wished to have a music as a part of the promotion, the director said, “Well, I think marketing would have wanted that, I guess. But whether it is my ‘Trapped’ or ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ that did not do well at the box office, but got a life in the digital space. I think that is how the film can survive.”

Since the film ‘Manto’ has a rap song titled ‘Mantoiyat’ by rapper Raftaar, created purely for promotional purpose, Nandita said, “Though the song has got a zillion of views on the digital platform, my question is, will that translate in the footfall of the film aManto’?”

