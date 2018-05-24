Smith named in marquee list for Global T20 Canada league

Toronto, May 25 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Steve Smith, who is serving a 12-month ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, could return to action next month after being named as one of the 10 marquee players for the proposed Global T20 Canada league.

If the tournament proceeds as scheduled in June, it will mark Smith’s first bit of cricket action since Cricket Australia (CA) banned the right-hander from all international and domestic cricket.

While Smith can’t play international or first-class cricket in his country, the ban doesn’t extend to club cricket or global leagues — although his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals chose to drop him for the 2018 edition.

Besides Smith, explosive opener Chris Lynn is the other Australian in the list which also features Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Darren Sammy (West Indies) and David Miller (South Africa).

The tournament is set to run from June 28 to July 15 and comprises six teams — five from Canada and one Cricket West Indies representative team — playing 22 matches.

The players’ draft will take place on May 30, a statement from the organisers said.

