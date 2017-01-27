Smith ruled out of New Zealand tour due to ankle injury

Sydney, Jan 27 (IANS) Australian skipper Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match Chappell-Hadlee trophy series against New Zealand after suffering an ankle injury in the fifth One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan.

The 27-year-old landed awkwardly while fielding during his team’s 57-run victory over Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“It was decided an hour ago that I’ve been ruled out of the New Zealand series. I’ve got a medial ligament injury to my left ankle, they think it’s a 7-10 day injury and I wouldn’t be fit for the first game (in Auckland on Monday), I’d be very unlikely for the second game (in Napier next Thursday) and a possible for the third game (in Hamilton, February 5),” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Smith said he was disappointed to be ruled out but assured that the team will perform as per expectations.

“Every series is important and I would have loved to have been in New Zealand, I feel like I’m batting really well and when I’m batting well I want to keep going,” Smith said.

“So it’s disappointing from that aspect but we’ve got pretty big fish to fry in India shortly, so hopefully the boys will be able to do the job in the Chappell-Hadlee Series without me,” he added.

–IANS

gau/bg