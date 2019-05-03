Smriti helps Trailblazers post 140/5 vs Supernovas

Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant knock of 90, backed by Harleen Deol’s 36, helped Trailblazers post 140/5 against the Supernovas in the first match of the Womens T20 Challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Monday.

Smriti, who repaired the early damage, faced 67 balls and her knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three hits into the stands.

Put into to bat, Trailblazers lost opener Suzie Bates (1 off 4) early with just 11 runs on the board after 1.3 overs. Anuja Patil who accounted for the wicket of the opener.

The Supernovas, however, failed to make any further inroads soon as the Trailblazers duo of Smriti and Harleen put up 50 runs for the second wicket in 9.4 overs. The duo then helped their side touch the three-figure mark in style as Smriti smashed leggie Poonam Yadav for a six over extra cover in the 16th over.

Pacer Sophie Devine finally came up with the much-needed breakthrough as she dismissed Harleen in the 19th over before Radha Yadav also jolted Trailblazers by sending back a wel- settled Smriti in the final over.

Dayalan Hemalatha (2*) and Stafanie Taylor (2*) could then only manage to add three runs to the team tally.

Brief scores: Trailblazers: 140/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90, Harleen Deol 36; Radha Yadav 2/28) vs Supernovas

–IANS

kk/arm