Smriti Irani announces sops for Amethi, targets Rahul

Amethi, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Monday announced sops for Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Targeting the Congress leader, she said he was bluffing all along, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wrong-doings while he himself could not ring in development in his own parliamentary constituency.

Cheered by a large gathering at the Jawahar Navodaya school campus, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, asked while Gandhi can become the president of his party because it is run by one family, one clan, but how can he dream of becoming the Prime Minister of India.

The Union Minister also targeted the Gandhi scion for “not being able to see development” and charged him of being blinded by hatred.

Throughout the nation, the Congress President is abusing the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Prime Minister, she said while pointing out how in the last 15 years of Rahul Gandhi being the MP, it was for the first time on Monday that a “Rozgar Mela” was being organised in Amethi to give jobs to the unemployed youth.

During the event, she inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 77 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Maurya also targeted the Congress President and said he is trying to drag BJP leaders in the Rafale deal while there is nothing even as cases of graft against his brother-in-law are tumbling out.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced sanctioning of Rs 136 crore for roads and bridges while state Power Minister Srikant Sharma announced power projects worth Rs 448 crore in the constituency.

“In one year, we have made 123 Anganwadi centres in Amethi and to beat our development agenda, Rahul Gandhi is distributing banana saplings here,” Irani said in jest.

–IANS

md/pgh/nir