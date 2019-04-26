Smriti Irani helps villagers to douse fire in Amethi

Amethi, April 28 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, on Sunday joined in to help douse a fire during her campaigning in the constituency.

In Purab Dwara village for her voter outreach programme when a fire broke out in a farm land, Irani joined the villagers in fighting it. As she filled water in a can from the hand pump, other BJP workers also jumped in to help.

The BJP leader later took a swipe at the Gandhis.

Speaking to media, Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying: “He has been missing from Amethi for the past 15 years.”

Also targeting his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, she said: “I am happy that she is counting the number of times I have visited Amethi.

“She is counting my visits because she is unable to tell the people of Amethi where was the MP missing for last 15 years.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the BJP leader for insulting the people of Amethi by distributing shoes and money to them.

“Elections are not fought like this. One has to go among the people, listen to their grievances and find solutions, and inform them about what you are going to do for them,” she had said.

The Congress leader, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, also said that Irani had visited Amethi in the last five years for over 16 times.

Rahul Gandhi is facing a stiff competition from Irani in Amethi, which will go to vote on May 6, in the fifth phase.

