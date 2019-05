Amethi, May 26 (IANS) A close aide of Union Minister Smriti Irani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, police said on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram, said Surendra Singh, the former chief of Baraulia village, was killed near his residence on Saturday night.

–IANS

hindi-ksk