Smuggled gold seized at Bhubaneswar airport again

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (IANS) In the eighth seizure of smuggled gold at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here within a fortnight, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Monday seized a haul of the precious metal worth Rs 22.03 lakh.

The Customs officials detained a person carrying around 700 grams of gold items inside a mixture grinder, said a statement.

The passenger, who hails from Mumbai, was coming in an Air India flight from Dubai, the statement added.

On March 27 and 28, gold weighing 1.2 kg and 378 grams were seized by the officials at the arrival lounge of the international flights from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

