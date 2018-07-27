Smuggled gold seized in Kolkata-bound train, two arrested

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) A total of foreign origin gold biscuits from two passengers travelling in an express train coming here from Assam and both persons arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence information, the DRI sleuths conducted a raid in the Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express on Saturday and seized gold biscuits weighing 8.3 kg and valued at Rs 2.57 crore, a release issued by the agency said.

“Both the arrested persons are residents of Mizoram. They have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody,” the release said.

According to the sleuths, the smuggled gold biscuits were wrapped in adhesive tapes and were concealed in shoes worn by the apprehended persons.

The DRI said the gold biscuits were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the border in Mizoram and the accused were travelling to Kolkata for further delivery of smuggled gold here.

It is DRI’s third seizure this month, following the seizure of 20 kg of smuggled gold brought in from Myanmar and Bhutan in two separate cases to West Bengal’s Siliguri.

The DRI seized close to 430 kgs of gold and gold jewellery valued at around Rs 110 crores from east and northeast India in 2017-18.

–IANS

bnd-mgr/vd