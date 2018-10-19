Snag hits Metro Blue Line during rush hour

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, connecting Dwarka to Noida and Ghaziabad, developed a snag during Monday evening rush hour, forcing people to delay their journey.

The snag detected in one of the trains at Mandi House station while going towards Dwarka, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC).

“The train has a technical issue which was reported around 8:05 pm at Mandi House station while going towards Dwarka (Up Line). As a result, trains are delayed on Blue Line especially on Up line,” the corporation said.

An official told IANS that the snag lasted about 40 minutes and that trains were running normal by 8.40 p.m.

–IANS

vn/prs