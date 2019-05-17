Snapchat down as users unable to refresh app

San Francisco, May 20 (IANS) Users in Europe and some parts of the US reported that popular photo-messaging app Snapchat have stopped working for them.

Instead of showing the usual filters and lenses or the ability to send messages, the app simply failed to load, The Independent reported on Sunday.

“Users report seeing a message telling them that the service isn’t working and that they should refresh the app. But refreshing does not seem to be working, and thousands of people have reported problems,” the report added.

Several users took to Twitter to share the problem.

“Is snapchat down for anybody else?” wrote one user.

“I like how twitter is the first thing i open when this happens #snapchatdown,” another user tweeted.

Snapchat responded to some complaints on Twitter, saying they were “looking into the issue”.

The company added four million new users in the first quarter of 2019, registering a revenue of $320 million — up 39 per cent (year-over-year).

Snapchat’s daily active users (DAUs) were 190 million — up two per cent from 186 million in the previous quarter but down from 191 million in Q1 2018.

–IANS

na/ksk