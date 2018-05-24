Snapchat’s new ‘Lens’ to react to sounds

San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Photo-messaging app Snapchat has reportedly rolled out its first “Lens” that reacts to sound.

“It’s a cute animal mask overlay for your face, with ears that pulse and glow, and eyes that move based on the sounds it hears. Snapchat says it’s just the first of many,” Engadget reported late Monday.

Snapchat’s “Lenses” is one of its “face filters” feature that comes with two options, “Face Lenses” and “World Lenses”.

“Face Lenses” allows the users to turn into something different along with voice changes. On the other hand, “World Lenses” lets the users recreate and reimagine the surroundings around them and lets them bring characters to life.

Earlier in April, Snapchat announced its “Lens Studio” software to allow users to create 2D and 3D Augmented Reality (AR)-based selfie lenses and unlock new filters created by other Snapchat users and artists.

Snapchat is reportedly planning to launch more “Lenses” that will react to sounds over the coming weeks.

–IANS

rp/and/vm