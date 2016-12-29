Sneha Khanwalkar composes for TV show ‘Meri Durga’

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Music director Sneha Khanwalkar, best known for her compositions in films like “Khoobsurat” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”, has made a special song for the upcoming TV show “Meri Durga”.

Set against the backdrop of Haryana, “Meri Durga” brings a story of a father who, against all odds, is determined to educate his daughter for her better future. Whereas his daughter, despite her best efforts to study and her noble intentions, keeps falling short of his expectations.

The special song, titled “Chori do bilaang ki”, has been designed by Sneha.

“I found the idea of recording a fun song in a kid’s voice, very exciting! It’s a special song for me now because the show has a special message too,” Sneha said in a statement.

Actor Vicky Ahuja will be seen as Yashpal Choudhary while actress Ananya Agarwal will play the role of his daughter, Durga.

“Meri Durga” will be aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

sas/rb/bg