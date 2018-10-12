Sneha, Siddhant, Flora reunite

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actors Sneha Wagh, Siddhant Karnick and Flora Saini have once again come together for the show “Mere Sai”.

In the show, Sai Baba has gone into a trance like state for 72 hours. All the important characters of the show will come together to show concern towards Sai Baba. Sneha will also re-enter the show as Tulsa.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of ‘Mere Sai’ again. Audiences had loved the character of Tulsa and many of them had also sent messages to me appreciating my work on the show,” Sneha said in a statement.

“Also, I loved working in ‘Mere Sai’. All the actors have been really warm and supportive along with the crew members. The current track of Sai Baba taking ‘samadhi’ is one of the most important events from his story.”

–IANS

nn/bg