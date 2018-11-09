Snoop Dogg to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the “Who am I” singer will be honoured with the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, reports variety.com

Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to honour Snoop Dogg. He will be joined by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the stars.

“Snoop is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Snoop is also known as a pioneer of the G-funk hip-hop sub-genre, which he helped popularise along with Dr. Dre. Throughout his career, Snoop has produced chart-topping hits like “Gin and juice”, “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ thang”, “Drop it like it’s hot”, “Sensual seduction” and more.

