Snow, rain likely in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 11 (IANS) The hills of Himachal Pradesh might experience rains and snowfall in the next four days, a weather official said here on Sunday.

“There are chances of rainfall and snowfall at some places in the state till November 14,” meteorological office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.

He said the Western Disturbances – storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region – were likely to be active in the region.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, Dharamsala, Palampur and Manali are likely to have light to moderate rains, while Kalpa and Chitkul in Kinnaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district might have more spells of snowfall.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 1 degree in Kalpa and 1.2 degrees in Manali.

Shimla recorded the minimum temperature at 9.5 degrees, whereas Dharamsala recorded a low of 9.1 degrees and Dalhousie 9.3 degrees Celsius.

