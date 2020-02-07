Snowfall expected in hills, day temp to rise in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted fresh snowfall in the hilly regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the next two days.

It also said that day temperature in Delhi is likely to rise to 27 degree Celsius on Thursday, but could dip to 15 degree Celsius in the night. The day temperature could go down to 25 degree Celsius on Friday, the IMD said.

The IMD also predicted that Thursday could be cloudy whereas Friday will be sunny and there are no signs of rainfall in the next two days.

–IANS

