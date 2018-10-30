Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday while rains lashed the plains, a Met official said.

“Fresh snowfall has occurred in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Kargil and Drass today (Friday) while rains lashed the plains in the state,” Sonam Lotus, Director of the state MET Department told IANS.

“Same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours.”

Snowfall in the Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway while the Mughal Road connecting the valley to the Jammu region has also been shut for traffic.

Lotus said the minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.7 in Pahalgam, minus 2 in Gulmarg, 2.9 in Leh and minus 5.2 in Kargil.

The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region were: Jammu city 15.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 6.4, Batote 5.8, Katra 13 and Bhaderwah 5.6.

–IANS

sq/ksk/sed