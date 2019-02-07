So far no trace of militants in Uri army camp: Police

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) A guard at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri opened fire following suspicious movement nearby, police said on Monday, confirming that there has been no counter-firing by militants and refuting media reports of a terror atatck.

A sentry at the Rajarwani camp in the border town fired in speculation. There was no counter firing by any militant, Senior Superintendent of Police in Baramulla, Syed Imtiyaz Hussain, said.

“The area has been surrounded and searches are being carried out to ascertain whether there is any militant presence,” Hussain added.

Earlier a police spokesman also said: “There has been no attack and no fire from the other side. Just speculative firing by a sentry seeing suspicious movement. No confirmation of any militant as of now.”

During the night, the sentry of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened the fire. Two men were later spotted in a nearby drain during a search operation.

Army and police personnel were checking out the antecedents.

–IANS

