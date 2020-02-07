Soak in wellness retreat this Valentine’s Day

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANSlife) Love is in the air! The countdown to Valentines Day has truly begun. Apart from spending a cliche day, indulge in some wellness for yourself, partner and family through some rejuvenation and couples retreat can be an offbeat experience for all.

Indulge in some interesting wellness therapies that make you and your partner feel relaxed and value the quality time you spend with each other in a more unique way. Wellness therapy is a natural form of healing that includes addressing issues and recognising factors from a mental, physical and spiritual point of view. A wellness retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city ensures you and your partner spend time together as well as self-indulge in therapies that can help you focus on yourself and rejuvenate your body.

A wellness retreat typically has several options of therapy to choose from depending on what suits your mind and the body best. Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Yoga and Meditation, physiotherapy, acupuncture, massages etc. are some of the therapies that couples can try together, suggests Dr. Shyam Nidugala, Chief Medical Officer, Nimba Nature Cure.

Naturopathy has become a treatment synonymous with harmless healing through the powers of nature. After the craze for conventional therapies, traditional healing practices are now trending worldwide. Natural Healing emerges from the fact that ‘The body possesses innate power to heal itself’.

Naturopathy is a combination of traditional therapies, herbal remedies and healthy habits. Specialised therapies like Hydro therapy or aquatic exercises, spine/ foot bath or a regular body massage soothes the mind and body, leaving you and your partner more relaxed and comfortable.

Ayurveda is the science of life, a treatment that puts emphasis on the fact that the body is a part of the cosmic system and a disorder can be managed through correcting the imbalance of the five basic elements of life: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Ether. Ayurveda touches upon all the aspects of the person like emotional factors, physical factors, psychological factors, and spirituality; and brings them to harmony. A potli massage is a common therapy that improves healing and relieves pain. Some other ancient Ayurvedic treatments include Shirodhara, Herballepam, and Pizhichil. Usually ayurvedic therapies are customized as per the individuals’ body type and health status.

While yoga and meditation can be performed in a yoga studio or at home, it is best experienced amidst nature in serenity. Techniques like Asana, Pranayama (Breathing), Mudra Yoga, Bandha Yoga, Shatkarma and Meditation are practiced; to improve health and immunity. Therapeutic yoga, Power yoga and aquatic yoga are some of the new forms of yoga that can be practiced together with your partner for a focused mind and active body.

Apart from traditional Indian therapies, you can also indulge in some Chinese acupuncture treatment or Egyptian cupping therapy or reflexology and even hot stone therapy. These couple-friendly therapies help relax and get rid of stress on the mind and toxins of the body

Rekindle the Romance

Sexual activity and health has always been connected to the kind of bond you share with your partner. Apart from the obvious communication gap due to digital addiction, lifestyle disorders like heart disease, stress and anxiety, are playing havoc to your sex life. The ancient wisdom of Ayurveda has the remedy to restore the inner balance that hampers your libido. From practicing Yoga, Meditation and Nadi Shodhan Pranayama with your partner to incorporating aphrodisiacs like Ashwagandha and Shatavari with a Sattvic Diet can reinvigorate your passion drastically.

Whether it is to enjoy some peace of mind with your partner or experience a new activity with them, wellness therapies not only do good to your body but also helps build a stronger bond with your partner while both of you learn to relax and detox together. This Valentine’s Day plan a unique experience and surprise them with the goodness of wellness therapies.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

