Sobha ranked India’s top realty brand: Report

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Bengaluru-based Sobha Limited was ranked first in the Track2Realty brand ranking for the year 2018-19, followed by Embassy Group in the second position.

Sobha has been ranked at the top for the fifth consecutive year.

Embassy Group, however, jumped to the second spot from the fifth position last year, the report said. Out of 100, Sobha scored 82 points and Embassy scored 81.6 points, it showed.

Commenting on the report, J.C. Sharma, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Sobha Limited, said: “While the market continues to face tough conditions due to liquidity issues, SOBHA has been able to improve its performance significantly. Our ability to maintain the leadership position in any given situation exhibits our solid foundation and resilience.”

The other realty players in the top five were Godrej Properties (third), Prestige Group (fourth) and K Raheja Corp (fifth).

