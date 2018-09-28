Social enterprise launched for menstrual health in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Happy Smiles Foundation, in partnership with Days for Girls International (DfGI), on Wednesday announced launch of a social enterprise in Hyderabad aimed at providing affordable, environmentally-friendly menstrual health solutions for women and girls.

DfGI Founder and CEO, Celeste Mergensm, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, met with various organizations and government officials to discuss menstrual health management and the needs of Indian schoolgirls and women when managing their menses.

She told a news conference that Days for Girls is a global movement breaking menstrual stigma while improving access to quality, reusable menstrual care products. The US-based non-profit organization has a 10-year successful history of delivering menstrual supplies and health education to women and girls around the world.

It has so far reached over 1 million women and girls in over 120 countries with Days for Girls Kits, which include beautifully-patterned, comfortable washable sanitary pads that are eco-friendly, and designed to manage menses without stigma or shame.

DfG uses a multi-tiered approach to menstrual health challenges that involves a global network of over 50,000 volunteer chapters and teams.A DfG has more than 80 social enterprises globally, like the one launching in Hyderabad, with a mission to increase access to menstrual care and education.

In India, more than 40% of women report lack of access to sanitary pads, and many social and cultural taboos leave women and girls feeling uncomfortable discussing their menses or purchasing sanitary products. One in five girls drops out of school after starting menstruation.

Stephanie Stewart Schmid and AStarry Laurie from Days for Girls International; Reetu Rai, Co-Founder, Happy Smiles Foundation, and others addressed the news conference.

