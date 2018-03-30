Social is new buzzword: Yami

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam says she is having fun exploring new possibilities on social media.

“Social is the new buzzword and each day new possibilities are being vividly discovered on social media.

“While platforms like Facebook and Instagram have given users access into our world, new age innovative platforms like musical.ly give us the freedom to create, share and discover unique and creative ways of engaging and entertaining our fans,” Yami said in a statement to IANS.

musical.ly, the global short video platform, has started a new trend #DameTuCosita. It has inspired several celebrities, including Yami, to create a duet with the green alien.

