Social media abuzz with Republic Day greetings

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Social media was abuzz with greetings and congratulatory messages on the country’s 68th Republic Day, with Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower being lit up in the Indian Tricolour colours trending on Facebook.

Pictures of the Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai glowing, were widely circulated on the social media. Over 70,000 people were talking about it on social networking site Facebook on Thursday morning.

People also shared congratulatory messages, greeting cards, GIFs (graphics interchange format) on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp.

Hash tags such as #AmarJawanJyoti and #ProudOfYouSoldier trended on Twitter.

People also paid tributes to Havaldar Hangpan Dada, who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Mukherjee for showing exemplary courage and killing three terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day function on Rajpath here, also trended on Facebook.

–IANS

spk/ps/gsh/bg