Social media trolls bother Chrissy Teigan

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) Model Chrissy Teigan, who has been a victim of social media trolls several times, says she gives a lot of heed to what people think of her.

The 32-year-old admitted she is not as thick-skinned as people assume as the model posed with her two children Luna, two, and five-month-old Miles, on their Vogue debut, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Teigan said: “I’ll read a thousand of the sweetest comments – ‘You have the cutest family, I love your book’ – and then one person is like, ‘You look like the Bride of Chucky.”

“And I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, I look like Chucky.’

The wife of singer John Legend, who is close friends with reality star Kim Kardashian West, said she often turns to her friends for advice and wished she could take a note out of her book and ignore negative attention.

