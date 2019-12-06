Social Security Code Bill introduced in LS

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The government on Wednesday introduced the Code on Social Security, 2019 in the Lok Sabha to reduce the number of legislations on employees’ welfare and social security from 44 to just four.

Introducing the Bill, Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the Code is meant for streamlining a plethora of existing labour laws.

Mentioning that elaborate deliberations have been made before drafting the Bill, the Minister said the Code will do away with the complexities involved in social security with the existing regulations.

Opposing its introduction, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran said the proposed legislation would curtail the existing privileges of the workers.

Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy said the Code has not been demanded by any of the Central Trade Unions and expressed concern that linking social security schemes with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would be detrimental to the interests of workers.

