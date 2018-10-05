Sociedad punish struggling Athletic 3-1

Bilbao (Spain), Oct 6 (IANS) Mikel Oyarzabal converted two penalties to lead Real Sociedad to a 3-1 victory over hosts Athletic Club in a Basque region derby.

Sociedad, with 11 points from 8 matches, climb to 8th in La Liga, though the six clubs who trail them by 3 points or less each have a game in hand, reports Efe news.

With 7 points from 7 matches, Athletic are just 2 points above the drop zone.

Athletic were the more ambitious team on attack throughout and Sociedad spent most of the night penned in their own end, but the hosts paid dearly for blunders on the back line on Friday night.

Oyarzabal’s first goal came at the half-hour mark, after Iñigo Martinez fouled Jon Bautista. Iker Muniain brought Athletic level just two minutes later, exploiting a botched clearance by Sociedad defender Aritz Elustondo.

The visiting side regained the lead two minutes into the second half, with Marco Sangalli putting the finishing touch to an impressive group effort that began with a takeaway.

Another foul against Batista, this time by Unai Simon, saw the referee award a second penalty in the 74th minute, converted by Oyarzabal to make the final score 3-1.

