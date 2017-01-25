Society must empathise with youth: President

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday asked society to have an empathetic approach towards the youth who are frustrated and unhappy due to lack of job opportunities.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 68th Republic Day, Mukherjee, on the aspiration of the Indian youth, said that “they look for a job as well as a purpose in life” and “lack of opportunities leads to frustration and unhappiness which manifests itself in anger, anxiety, stress and aberrations in behaviour”.

“This has to be dealt with by inculcating pro-social behaviour through gainful employment, active engagement with community, parental guidance, and empathetic response from a caring society,” he said.

Mukherjee said that the youth of today are brimming with hope and aspirations and are pursuing their life goals with single-minded devotion.

“They search for happiness in the highs and lows of day-to-day emotions, and in the fulfillment of the objectives they have set for themselves,” he added.

Speaking earlier on the post colonial generation and their aspiration, Mukherjee said: “Born in independent India, three generations of citizens do not carry the baggage of colonial past.

“These generations have had the privilege of acquiring education, pursuing opportunities and chasing dreams in a free nation.”

–IANS

rs/vd