Society needs honest, efficient services from public functionaries: Himachal CM

Shimla, May 14 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the society at large “needs honest and efficient services” from public functionaries and these had to be “result-oriented”.

Addressing a two-day inaugural meeting of public service commissioners here, the chief minister said that officers selected by the public service commission ought to “devote themselves to the service of the public.”

He said that the standing committee meeting of public service commissioners had emerged as an effective platform for sharing ideas, experiences and practices related to the functioning of commissions.

The meeting, he said, not only was playing a catalytic role in improving the functioning of the commission but was also helping to create a conducive environment for its independent working.

Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission was one of the best institutions known for its prestige and fair selections.

The state would provide all possible help to the commission for its effective functioning, Thakur said.

