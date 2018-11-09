Softbank Vision Fund pumps $300 mn in Automation Anywhere

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) California-based Enterprise software provider Automation Anywhere on Friday announced that it has raised $300 million from the SoftBank Group’s Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund.

This follows its Series A funding of $250 million in July, bringing the financing to over $500 million, the robotic process automation (RPA) company said in a statement.

The Series A funding was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity with participation from General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab (WiL).

RPA enables companies to automate business processes, increasing productivity and enabling people to focus on more challenging and fulfilling work.

“With this additional capital, we are in a position to do far more than any other provider. We will not only continue to deliver the most advanced RPA to the market, but we will help bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to millions,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder at Automation Anywhere.

Automation Anywhere offers a complete suite of products capable of automating business processes at scale.

“Enterprises of all sizes are in the midst of a major transition to digital platforms and we are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to accelerate this transformation,” added Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers.

The financing builds on an exceptional year for Automation Anywhere, which saw a rapidly growing roster of marquee customers (some of which can be seen here) and key executive appointments globally.

The latest funding is subject to regulatory approvals, said the company.

Following its Series A funding in July, Automation Anywhere announced it has so far this year established nine new locations based in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Miami, Paris, Seoul, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw and Washington, DC.

These new locations bring the company’s total number of global offices to 19, including four others in the US, three in India, and one each in London, Melbourne and Singapore, Automation Anywhere said in a statement on Wednesday.

The San Jose-headquartered company also announced that its enterprise solution would soon be available in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

