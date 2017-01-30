Soha Ali Khan’s writing debut to talk about being ‘moderately famous’

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is all set to publish a collection of humorous, and sometimes bizarre, stories on her life as a royal princess and a “moderately famous” celebrity, in what is going to be her debut in writing.

Titled “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, the book has been acquired by Penguin India and will be released later the year.

Soha is the youngest daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the ninth Nawab of Pataudi (1952-71).

Her official title is Nawabzadi Soha Ali Khan of Pataudi and Bhopal.

Soha has appeared in movies like “Rang De Basanti” and “Tum Mile”. She studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford, and earned a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Soha said that she is a voracious reader and was utilising her leisure hours to write.

“I can use this time creatively to pen down memories, some insights from what surely must be a life less ordinary. I am a princess after all. Try not to imagine me saying that whilst stamping my feet in a silver sequined dress with a tiara on my head. And as a person of royalty, surely I am entitled to some royalties,” Soha said.

The actress, however, warned the readers that “if you are hoping I will reveal the secret behind Kareena (Kapoor-Khan) glowing complexion or how ‘bhai’ (her brother Saif Ali Khan) trains for an action film, then I am afraid you are barking up the wrong book.”

The bulk of the book, Soha said, was about her and her life.

“Having read a few chapters, I can safely say Soha was born to write. She has amassed a huge fan following not only for her movies but also for her witty repartee on Twitter, and her charm and wit continue to shine in this brilliant collection of personal essays where she recounts with self-deprecating humour some of the most poignant moments of her life — from growing up as a modern-day princess to life as a celebrity in the times of social media culture,” said Commissioning Editor Gurveen Chadha.

