Soldier, 4 militants killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) One para commando of the Indian Army and four militants were killed in a gunfight in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Shopian district on Tuesday, Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Clashes between protesters and the security forces broke out in the vicinity as news of the operation spread.

The Rashtriya Rifles, 23 paras and the special operations group (SOG) of police carried out the joint operation following specific inputs on the group of hiding militants in the Nadigam village, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

–IANS

sq/in