Jammu, July 17 (IANS) A soldier committed suicide while on duty on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Ranbir Singh was on duty at an army garrison in Khour area of Akhnoor sector. He shot himself with his service rifle on Monday evening.

His body has been handed over to his unit

–IANS

