Soldier donates blood, saves woman in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) A soldier in north Kashmir on Tuesday saved a woman’s life by donating rare B negative group blood after a WhatsApp message was received for it.

An official statement said, a message was received at the army camp from the district hospital Baramulla on WhatsApp.

A pregnant woman named Dilshada, a resident of Bijama of Uri district, had to undergo a cesarean, and required B negative blood, which is one of uncommon blood groups.

“The soldier of the Baramulla-based Army camp responded promptly and donated blood for transfusion thereby saving her life,” the statement said.

–IANS

